SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,840 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

