SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 48,535 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

NYSE:J opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

