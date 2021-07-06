Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

SCVL opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Shares of Shoe Carnival are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

