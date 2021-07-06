Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $606,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,432.64.

SHOP stock traded up $36.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,501.02. 68,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,322. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,267.57. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.