Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declines By 17.0%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 232,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.08. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

