Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Drops By 16.7%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADSK stock opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

