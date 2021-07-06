Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Increases By 17.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on APRN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

