Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Grows By 16.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS CHPXY remained flat at $$12.70 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

