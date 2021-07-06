Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Grows By 16.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS CHPXY remained flat at $$12.70 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
