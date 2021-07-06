Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expands By 20.3%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.