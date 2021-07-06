Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Drops By 20.1%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

