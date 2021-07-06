Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Increases By 26.4%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.