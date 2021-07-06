Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Decreases By 17.0%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EVV stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $13.35.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
