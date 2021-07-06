Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Decreases By 17.0%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVV stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

