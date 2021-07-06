Short Interest in Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Increases By 17.3%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EOPSF stock remained flat at $$3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

EOPSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

