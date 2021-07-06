Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 18.3%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ESLOY stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

