Short Interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Increases By 16.2%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

EVRI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

