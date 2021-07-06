Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Decreases By 17.8%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 487,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 668.3 days.

FCXXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

