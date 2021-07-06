Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Decreases By 16.7%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Global stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,491.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $273,640. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $396,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

