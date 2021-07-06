Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Expands By 23.5%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.