Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Increases By 17.9%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 358,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

LYRA opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

LYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 427,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

