Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declines By 19.6%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,359.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 13,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $195,311.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $249,262.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 686,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 518,533 shares during the period.

NHF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,758. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

