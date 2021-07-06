Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreases By 17.5%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

