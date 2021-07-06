Short Interest in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expands By 18.0%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares in the company, valued at $33,757,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Rexnord by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

