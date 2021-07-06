Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 22.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

