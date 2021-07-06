Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Expands By 19.2%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

