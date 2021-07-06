Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Expands By 19.2%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

