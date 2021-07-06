Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.14 ($50.76).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Signify in a report on Monday.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.