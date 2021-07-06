SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 556.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of SilverSun Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

