Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $119.38 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Stamps.com comprises about 15.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Stamps.com worth $119,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.45. 649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,945. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.14. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

