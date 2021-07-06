Simcoe Capital Management LLC Takes $18.79 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 306,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,000. eBay makes up approximately 2.4% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 20.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 210,315 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $11,128,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 741,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 92,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,672. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

