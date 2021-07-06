SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.92 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $191.00 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00929727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045879 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

