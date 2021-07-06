SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $99,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.04 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

