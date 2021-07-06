Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

