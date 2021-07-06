Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $664,524.69 and approximately $39,038.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

