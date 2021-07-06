Smaugs NFT (SMG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $741,158.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

