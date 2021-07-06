SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $146,957.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00021879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00133835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00166020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,803.91 or 0.99875868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00946500 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.