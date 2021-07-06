Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,092,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

