Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 773.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,776. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.