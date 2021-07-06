Starboard Value LP Acquires New Stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.39% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

