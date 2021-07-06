Starboard Value LP Has $579.65 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Starboard Value LP reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,433,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 12.4% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 1.69% of Corteva worth $579,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

