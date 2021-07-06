Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,302. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.