Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$41.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$36.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -202.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$39.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stelco’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

