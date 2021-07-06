Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 7.09% of Kura Sushi USA worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.