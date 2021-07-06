Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,985 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.53. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

