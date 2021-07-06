Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,096 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $311.89 and a 52-week high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

