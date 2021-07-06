Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 39,846 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $83,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.38. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,452. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,785 shares of company stock worth $23,067,710 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

