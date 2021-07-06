Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 954,852 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Exelixis worth $53,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

