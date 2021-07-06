Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $48.99 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,166 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $48,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $7,007,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.54. 6,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,236. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

