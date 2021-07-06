Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $58.38 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 720.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.81% of Revolve Group worth $58,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. 8,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,545. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

