Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $61.61 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $61,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 1,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,544. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

