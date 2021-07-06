Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $69.88 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the quarter. Wingstop comprises 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.85% of Wingstop worth $69,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

WING traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,962. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

